Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $102.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 457,700 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 170,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,833,000 after purchasing an additional 165,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 74,039 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,057 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.