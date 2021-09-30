Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Hold

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 50,642 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 471,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,989,000 after buying an additional 64,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 217,508 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

