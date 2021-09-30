Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after buying an additional 335,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after buying an additional 317,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,534,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,096,000 after buying an additional 63,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,402,000 after buying an additional 366,315 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

