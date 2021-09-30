Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) to Sell

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

PCOR stock opened at $87.86 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.47.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01). The company had revenue of $122.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 724,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,173,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $49,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,344,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,306,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

