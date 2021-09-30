Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) to Hold

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $485.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Roper is poised to benefit from strength across its businesses, acquired assets and strong operational execution in the quarters ahead. The company’s ability to generate healthy cash flows adds to its strength. It remains committed to rewarding shareholders through dividend payments. For second-half 2021, the company’s four segments are predicted to record organic sales growth on a year-over-year basis. For 2021, its overall organic sales are anticipated to increase more than 7% year over year. In the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company has been dealing with rising costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations and hurt profitability. Risks related to international exposure might too affect its performance.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROP. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

ROP stock opened at $455.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $671,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,539,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 458,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

