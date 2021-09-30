Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) to Hold

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of VVNT opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

