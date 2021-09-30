Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) to Sell

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Products boasts an extensive network of pipelines that spreads across nearly 50,000 miles and connects to every major U.S. shale play. Almost 80% of the partnership’s pipeline contracts with shippers have been extended for 15 to 20 years, which should help generate steady cash flow. The firm is well-positioned to generate additional cash flow from under-construction growth capital projects worth $3.1 billion. Of the total amount, $1.1 billion worth of assets are scheduled to come online in the second half of 2021. It is strongly committed to returning cash to shareholders. However, significant exposure to debt capital can affect its financial flexibility. Also, the drop in fees and transportation volumes from the South Texas oil pipeline is hurting the partnership’s profits. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.91.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,539,000 after acquiring an additional 224,131 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

