Zacks Investment Research Lowers Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) to Sell

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.91.

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $111.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,175 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $7,598,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

