Zacks Investment Research Lowers PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) to Hold

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $59.39 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 102.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

See Also: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.