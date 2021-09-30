Zacks Investment Research Lowers Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) to Hold

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. As a group, analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $126,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

