Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) to “Buy”

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Buzzi Unicem stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

