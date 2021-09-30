Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) to “Buy”

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DTM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

DT Midstream stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. DT Midstream has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. On average, analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,428,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

