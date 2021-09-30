Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

IHRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.44.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.28.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

