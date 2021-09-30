Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Hold

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NOMD opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 442.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 101,388 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 775,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at about $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

