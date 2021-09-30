Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) to “Buy”

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TUWOY. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $829.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

