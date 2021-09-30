Zealium (NZL) Hits Market Capitalization of $29,764.18

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $29,764.18 and $4.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013055 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.56 or 0.00483552 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,916,946 coins and its circulating supply is 16,916,946 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

