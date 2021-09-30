Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $92,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $525.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $565.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.86. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $250.45 and a 1-year high of $594.77. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

