Zero Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $30,563.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.20 or 0.00245154 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00118736 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00159165 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003060 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,535,306 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

