Zilliqa Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $998.48 million and approximately $153.95 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.04 or 0.00658930 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001174 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.27 or 0.01052457 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,094,492,104 coins and its circulating supply is 11,803,024,951 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.