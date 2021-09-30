Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to report $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $656.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $6.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $11.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.27.

ZG traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 518,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,199. Zillow Group has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 152.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $4,221,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 150.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,590,000 after buying an additional 41,842 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $351,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

