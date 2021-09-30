Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Down 5.8%

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares were down 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.57 and last traded at $40.62. Approximately 4,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 240,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zumiez by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

