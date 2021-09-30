Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ZYME has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

ZYME stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,714. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 586,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

