$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. CURO Group also posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $669,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 138,895 shares of company stock worth $2,289,888 over the last ninety days. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CURO Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CURO Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $717.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.98. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

