$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.40. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,165,000 after buying an additional 6,213,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. 861,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,486,165. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

