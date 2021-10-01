$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 174%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,645. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after buying an additional 2,510,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,285,000 after buying an additional 90,840 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth $46,650,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.0% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prothena stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.74. 468,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,957. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. Prothena has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

