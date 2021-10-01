-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.75). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings of ($1.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPR. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 256,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPR traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,679. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

