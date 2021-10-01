-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to announce ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. DarioHealth reported earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis decreased their price target on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

In other DarioHealth news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 228.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 316.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 41.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 313,321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 21.3% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 66,736 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.40. 122,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,133. The stock has a market cap of $221.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $31.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

