$0.90 EPS Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.89. Vista Outdoor posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

VSTO traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.36. 2,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

