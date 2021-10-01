$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. PDC Energy reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PDCE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,733 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

