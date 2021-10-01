$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will report sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.64. 19,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,438. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.