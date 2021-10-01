$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion.

BBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 36,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBSI stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $576.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

