$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $8.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $207.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.28 and its 200 day moving average is $209.49. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $122.56 and a twelve month high of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

