$10.67 Million in Sales Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will post $10.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.77 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $10.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $52.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.79 million to $53.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $56.47 million, with estimates ranging from $52.79 million to $59.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 197.3% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. 469,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 0.88. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.