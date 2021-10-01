10,005 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after buying an additional 1,619,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 98.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 765,997 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,265,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 131.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 279,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

