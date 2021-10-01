10,378 Shares in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Bought by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,378 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 628,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 124,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 120,012 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AFT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 53,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,396. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $16.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

