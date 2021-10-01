106,500 Shares in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Acquired by Moon Capital Management LP

Moon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 106,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000. Meritor accounts for 0.9% of Moon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Moon Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Meritor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 3.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 27.2% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 477,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 102,052 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 7.3% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Meritor by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Meritor stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.91. 3,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.09. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.48 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

