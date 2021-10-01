1,114 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Diageo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $193.00 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

