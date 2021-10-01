114,987 Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 114,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.17% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 228,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $45.90 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $47.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28.

