1,164,586 Shares in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,164,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,866,000. ThredUp comprises approximately 0.6% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of ThredUp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 998,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ThredUp alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

TDUP traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $20.82. 17,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,626. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,193,514 shares of company stock valued at $27,533,666 over the last quarter.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.