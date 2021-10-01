12,400 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Century Communities by 150.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 16.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $781,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCS. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

NYSE CCS opened at $61.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.