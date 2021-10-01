129,557 Shares in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 129,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,844,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.10% of Lightspeed POS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after buying an additional 1,681,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,614 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,867,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,945,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.05. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion and a PE ratio of -73.61.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.