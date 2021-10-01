$159.96 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post sales of $159.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.46 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $50.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $522.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $506.12 million to $549.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $769.98 million, with estimates ranging from $712.33 million to $846.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. 49,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

