$162.77 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report $162.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.86 million to $171.77 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $143.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $637.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.54 million to $682.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $823.15 million, with estimates ranging from $692.85 million to $998.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 131.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 58.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 508,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,516,000 after buying an additional 92,154 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.05. The company had a trading volume of 840,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,674. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.