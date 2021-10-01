$164.72 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will announce $164.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.85 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $169.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $786.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $784.68 million to $790.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $873.29 million, with estimates ranging from $862.10 million to $890.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of GWRE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,106. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,714,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,745,000 after purchasing an additional 405,403 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 62.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after buying an additional 794,329 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,507,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

