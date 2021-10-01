$2.03 EPS Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.11. PVH reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $8.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.63.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PVH by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.18. 1,233,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.17.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

