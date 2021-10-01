$2.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report $2.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $10.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

APD traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.43. 876,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

