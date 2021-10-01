$220.91 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will announce $220.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.00 million and the lowest is $219.84 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $168.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $912.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $908.00 million to $918.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $9,438,202 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $199,642,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after buying an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dynatrace by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 952,350 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $45,355,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,692. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 277.63, a PEG ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $74.34.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

