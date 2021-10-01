$23.45 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce sales of $23.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. OptiNose reported sales of $15.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $82.30 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $129.07 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in OptiNose by 748.6% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 979,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 939.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 623,403 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 4,823.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 439,865 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 48.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 400,600 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $162.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

