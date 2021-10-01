239,375 Shares in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Acquired by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 239,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GTX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,628. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.23.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTX. BWS Financial started coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

