25,000 Shares in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Bought by Littlejohn & Co. LLC

Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,900,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,613,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,430,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLCA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.74. 2,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

